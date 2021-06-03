AdEx Network (ADX) Price Down 3.3% This Week

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One AdEx Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $116.13 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00082901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00024423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.38 or 0.01019148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00052921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,625.41 or 0.09392452 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 128,319,563 coins and its circulating supply is 121,177,086 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

