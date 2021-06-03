Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS AMIGY traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.51. 351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $2.0622 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

