Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $191.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $130.33 and a 52-week high of $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

AAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

