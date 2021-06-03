Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$4.50 at Tudor Pickering

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAV. TD Securities upped their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price (up previously from C$4.00) on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.36.

Advantage Oil & Gas stock traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,015,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,415. The company has a market capitalization of C$878.49 million and a P/E ratio of -48.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.25. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of C$1.51 and a 52 week high of C$4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

