Advent Convertible and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE AVK opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
