Advent Convertible and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE AVK opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

