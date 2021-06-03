Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU stock opened at $197.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.20 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

