Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $158,130.75. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $385,336.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,357.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,044. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $124.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.62. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $133.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.89.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

