Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Yandex by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Yandex by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,652,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.99. Yandex has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $74.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YNDX shares. Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. New Street Research began coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

