Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after buying an additional 3,649,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 851.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $54.41 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $105,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,735 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

