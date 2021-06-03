Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,848 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UTF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 49.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 36,986 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 70.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $211,000.

NYSE UTF opened at $29.20 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

