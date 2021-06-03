Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,303 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,303 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $47.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

