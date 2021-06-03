Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADYEN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Adyen Company Profile

