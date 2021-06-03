Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANNSF traded down $8.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.94. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $182.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.10.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

