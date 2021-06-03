Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.52

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.52 and last traded at $57.16, with a volume of 8650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.68.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,448 shares of company stock worth $1,850,942. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,294,000 after purchasing an additional 84,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,751,000 after purchasing an additional 91,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aflac by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after buying an additional 916,695 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

