Agora (NASDAQ:API) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agora (NASDAQ:API) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $178 million-$182 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.26 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on API shares. Nomura started coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Get Agora alerts:

Shares of API stock traded down $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $42.58. 28,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,061. Agora has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $114.96. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a PE ratio of -9.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.72.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. Agora’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agora will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.