Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.61.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

ADC opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,637,000 after buying an additional 50,721 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 416,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,716,000 after buying an additional 96,553 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 16.2% in the first quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,236,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 676.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 64,297 shares during the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.