Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.61.
ADC opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.32.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,637,000 after buying an additional 50,721 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 416,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,716,000 after buying an additional 96,553 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 16.2% in the first quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,236,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 676.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 64,297 shares during the last quarter.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
