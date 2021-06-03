AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will announce $20.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.00 million. AgroFresh Solutions posted sales of $19.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year sales of $166.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.14 million to $167.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $180.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 20.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGFS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,737 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 56,249 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,306. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a market cap of $117.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.13.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

