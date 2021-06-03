Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in May

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the April 29th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.
Shares of ANZFF stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Air New Zealand has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24.
About Air New Zealand
