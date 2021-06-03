Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in May

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the April 29th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of ANZFF stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Air New Zealand has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

