AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.71. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 3,310 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABSSF shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities cut shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$27.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.59.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.