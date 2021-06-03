Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.27

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.27 and last traded at $44.56, with a volume of 2487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aisin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

