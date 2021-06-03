Aitra Price Hits $4.49 on Top Exchanges (AITRA)

Aitra (CURRENCY:AITRA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Aitra has a total market cap of $24.90 million and approximately $186.00 worth of Aitra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aitra coin can now be bought for approximately $4.49 or 0.00011539 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aitra has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00069435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00321885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.43 or 0.00237342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.19 or 0.01202231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003616 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,951.31 or 1.00020470 BTC.

Aitra Coin Profile

Aitra’s total supply is 5,888,786 coins and its circulating supply is 5,542,151 coins. Aitra’s official Twitter account is @AitraOfficial . Aitra’s official website is aitra.io

Aitra Coin Trading

