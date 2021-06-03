AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Simon Turner Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) insider Simon Turner sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59), for a total transaction of £13,910 ($18,173.50).

LON AJB opened at GBX 427.20 ($5.58) on Thursday. AJ Bell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 367 ($4.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31. The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 37.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 435.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 2.46 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 376.25 ($4.92).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

