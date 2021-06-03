Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Akouos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Akouos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Akouos has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Akouos has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $453.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.83.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Akouos will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Akouos by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,830,000 after buying an additional 231,517 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Akouos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Akouos by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,319,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,995,000 after purchasing an additional 174,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Akouos by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Akouos by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

