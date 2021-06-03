Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.14

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.14 and last traded at $43.67, with a volume of 944049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.72.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akzo Nobel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a $1.3197 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.