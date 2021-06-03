Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Insider Ronald A. Robinson Sells 2,519 Shares of Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $395,105.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,002,251.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $153.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.85 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. Research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.
Alamo Group Company Profile
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.
Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading
Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.