Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Insider Ronald A. Robinson Sells 2,519 Shares of Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $395,105.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,002,251.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $153.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.85 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. Research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

