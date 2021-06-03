Alan G. Hassenfeld Sells 31,515 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $95.46 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

