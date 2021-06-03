Alan G. Hassenfeld Sells 31,515 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ HAS opened at $95.46 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.
HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
