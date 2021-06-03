Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 165,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,505,277 shares.The stock last traded at $175.44 and had previously closed at $175.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.11.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.