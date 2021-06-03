Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.16

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.16 and last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 18849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALFVY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Danske cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.6426 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

