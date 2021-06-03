Algorand Tops One Day Volume of $278.89 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $3.47 billion and $278.89 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00050855 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.37 or 0.00274735 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008985 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00039579 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,543,157,773 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,353,190 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

