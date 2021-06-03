Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.50

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 17021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 510,647 shares of company stock worth $11,028,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Alkermes by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

