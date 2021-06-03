Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Gap Down to $101.44

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $101.44, but opened at $99.06. Allakos shares last traded at $100.90, with a volume of 214 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

Get Allakos alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 2,200 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $274,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $1,485,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 252,910 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,911. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Allakos by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 21,529 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth about $539,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth about $2,408,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allakos by 266.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 66,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth about $13,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.