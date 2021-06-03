Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 5.11% of 1st Constitution Bancorp worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCCY stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.73. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

