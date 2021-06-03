Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of Perrigo worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 20.6% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,922,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,261,000 after purchasing an additional 500,118 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,196,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 16.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,297,000 after purchasing an additional 218,081 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,124,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,211,000 after purchasing an additional 296,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $48,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PRGO opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.95.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

