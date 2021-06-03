Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.65 Million Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Fate Therapeutics worth $10,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FATE opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.14. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,339. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058 over the last ninety days. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FATE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

