Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $9,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

NYSE HAE opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.40. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,027 shares of company stock worth $840,387. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.