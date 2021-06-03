Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,085 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.29.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $166.30 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

