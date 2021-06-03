Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Holdings Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,291,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $57.60 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.05.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

