AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Oracle stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.59. 183,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,297,014. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

