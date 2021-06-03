AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Buys 284 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.75. 69,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,271,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.09. The company has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

