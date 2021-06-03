AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,060 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXS traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.15. 278,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,047,991. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

