AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.37. 968,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,403,207. The stock has a market cap of $371.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

