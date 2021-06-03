Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lessened by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,398.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,295.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,109 shares of company stock valued at $100,133,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

