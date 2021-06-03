Alps Advisors Inc. Has $83,000 Holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,973,612 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,791,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 395,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $2.78 on Thursday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $359.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.95.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

