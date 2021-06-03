Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.34

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and traded as high as $15.26. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 30,997 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATUSF shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.19%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

About Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

