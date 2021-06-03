AMATEN (AMA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.94 Million

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded up 30.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One AMATEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AMATEN has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. AMATEN has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $4,265.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00082610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00022926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.86 or 0.01026970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00052734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,632.81 or 0.09353649 BTC.

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMATEN is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

Buying and Selling AMATEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMATEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMATEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

