Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) CFO Scott G. Ginn Sells 975 Shares

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott G. Ginn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amedisys alerts:

On Wednesday, March 31st, Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $253.74 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.42 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 32.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,920,000 after purchasing an additional 39,734 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 15.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.