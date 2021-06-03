American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAOU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU) rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 85,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 61,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter worth $5,000,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter worth $4,990,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter worth $3,028,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter worth $150,000.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

