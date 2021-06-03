American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of AEO stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $121,209.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares in the company, valued at $376,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,562 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,531 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $70,843,000 after acquiring an additional 141,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $68,954,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

