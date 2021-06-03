American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) and Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Financial Analysis

American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) and Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Methanex shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Methanex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

American Energy Partners has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Methanex has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for American Energy Partners and Methanex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Methanex 2 4 6 0 2.33

Methanex has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.50%. Given Methanex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Methanex is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares American Energy Partners and Methanex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A Methanex -2.55% -3.20% -0.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Energy Partners and Methanex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Methanex $2.65 billion 1.06 -$156.68 million ($1.62) -22.73

American Energy Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Methanex.

Summary

Methanex beats American Energy Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Energy Partners Company Profile

American Energy Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services. The company is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels. It serves chemical and petrochemical producers. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

