American International Group Inc. Boosts Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Worthington Industries worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 777.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 60,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $4,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,415,518 shares in the company, valued at $96,255,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,542. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.07. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

